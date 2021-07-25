Casado dice que en Balears no se habla catalán y las redes le recuerdan que es la lengua propia de las islas

El presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, ha aprovechado su intervención en la clausura del 16 congreso de su partido en las Illes Balears para defender la "libertad lingüística de las islas". Durante su discurso, llegó a afirmar: "No habláis catalán, habláis mallorquín, habláis menorquín, habláis ibicenco, habláis formenterés y esta cultura no es apéndice de nadie, no sois països catalans, sois las grandes islas baleares admiradas en todo el mundo".

Muchos tuiteros y políticos han reaccionado ante las declaraciones del líder del PP.

Las declaraciones de Casado chocan con los documentos del PP de Balears, que sí reconocen la importancia del catalán en las islas. En la ponencia política —debatida este mismo fin de semana— se hace referencia al "conocimiento y uso del catalán" como "un factor de mejora de la comunicación" y que "debe considerarse un mérito en los procedimientos de selección" al hablar sobre el Servicio de Salud de las Illes Balears con sus trabajadores.

 

