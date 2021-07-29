El descacharrante error de un hotel al confundir una enfermedad con el nombre de una clienta
"Hola soy celiaca, ¿habría algún problema con el desayuno?". Esta pregunta a un hotel a través de las reseñas de Google se ha convertido en viral.
La clienta que simplemente quería saber si habría posibilidad de consumir alimentos sin gluten recibió una respuesta un tanto confusa. ¿El community quizá pensó que "celiaca" era un diminutivo de Celia?
No sabéis la cantidad de gente que ha respondido que si hubiese usado comas se habría entendido mejor, y me asusta. https://t.co/2hhfvI80QT
— Escudri ???? (@Escudri_) July 28, 2021
Esta pequeña historia ha generado ya multitud de reacciones.
Con esa respuesta ya te están diciendo que si que vas a tener un problema con el desayuno siendo celíaca. No saben ni lo que es.
— Gabriela Querol Roca (@gaquero) July 28, 2021
También se ha abierto un debate sobre si la contestación respondía a una mala redacción del término celiaca, el cual se puede escribir con o sin tilde, según Fundéu.
Tanto celiaco como celíaco son formas válidas
— Gaby CG (@gcentenog) July 29, 2021
Otros han recordado respuestas similares en las redes sociales.
— atticus_finch (@byAtticusFinch) July 28, 2021
— Αγία Μόνικα (@mOnIqUEmIgnAn) July 28, 2021
