El descacharrante error de un hotel al confundir una enfermedad con el nombre de una clienta

"Hola soy celiaca, ¿habría algún problema con el desayuno?". Esta pregunta a un hotel a través de las reseñas de Google se ha convertido en viral.

La clienta que simplemente quería saber si habría posibilidad de consumir alimentos sin gluten recibió una respuesta un tanto confusa. ¿El community quizá pensó que "celiaca" era un diminutivo de Celia?

Esta pequeña historia ha generado ya multitud de reacciones.

También se ha abierto un debate sobre si la contestación respondía a una mala redacción del término celiaca, el cual se puede escribir con o sin tilde, según Fundéu.

Otros han recordado respuestas similares en las redes sociales.

