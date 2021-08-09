Twitter aplaude a Sara Sálamo por un zasca histórico al torero Enrique Ponce

La actriz Sara Sálamo en una imagen de archivo. EUROPA PRESS

Los ataques de un torero al mundo antitaurino han recibido una respuesta contundente desde Twitter. La actriz Sara Sálamo ha recogido una entrevista ofrecida por Enrique Ponce al periódico ABC hace ahora dos años, en el verano de 2019. En aquella ocasión, el torero declaró su amor por el toro y dijo que si lo mataba era precisamente por eso, porque lo amaba.

"Yo amo al toro, lo respeto y admiro, pero lo tengo que matar para que exista", dijo Ponce en aquella entrevista, en la que también aseguró que "hay mucho desconocimiento y un falso ecologismo". "Una vez le pregunté a militantes del Pacma: ‘¿Qué hacéis vosotros por el toro’. ‘Ni lo criais ni hacéis nada, solo queréis destruirlo’, les dije. Hoy criar un toro bravo es una pasión y un capricho que, salvo contados casos, cuesta dinero al ganadero", defendió.

Lo de "matar para que exista" provocó la contundente respuesta de Sálamo. "Típico discurso de un maltratador", escribió la actriz en Twitter. El mensaje iba acompañado por una captura de pantalla de aquella entrevista del torero en ABC.

"Abolir ciertas formas de entender el amor… El amor de verdad, no duele. No mata", remarcó a continuación la actriz.

Sus mensajes recibieron distintas muestras de apoyo en las redes.

