La emotiva acción de un hijo para que su madre acceda a la playa (que esconde una triste realidad)

Imagen sacada del vídeo de facebook subido por Manuel Lara Rosa

Un hombre despeja a paladas la arena de la pasarela de madera que lleva hasta la playa en el municipio de Calafell (Tarragona). No lo hace por gusto, sino para que su madre en silla de ruedas pueda alcanzar la orilla del mar. El camino que debería de estar limpio para facilitar el acceso a las personas con movilidad reducida, no lo está.

Manuel Lara Rosa compartió en su página de facebook el vídeo denunciando que esa labor es la del Ayuntamiento y no de particulares. Esta opinión también la compartieron otras personas que se quejaban de la gestión: "Esto tendría que hacerlo el propio Ayuntamiento de las costas todos tenemos que tener oportunidad de poder disfrutar del mar", comentaba un usuario.

El concejal de playas de Calafell ha pedido disculpas en el Diari de Tarragona y ha asegurado que no se volverá a repetir.

