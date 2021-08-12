La respuesta de Zahara a la censura de Vox

Zahara en su concierto en la noche del miércoles

Por Tremending

Después de que este miércoles el Ayuntamiento de Toledo censurase el cartel anunciador del concierto de Zahara en la ciudad —por las presiones de Vox—, la artista ubense ha dado una respuesta en su actuación en Valencia celebrado el pasado 11 de agosto.

El concierto en Toledo se anunciaba con una imagen de su último trabajo, titulado ‘Puta’, en la que la artista aparece vestida como la Virgen María, con un niño en brazos y luciendo una banda azul sobre la que está escrito el título del disco que también da nombre a su gira de este 2021.

Después del acto de censura, Zahara agradeció ante su público en Valencia todo el apoyo recibido. La artista confesó que ojalá pudiera decirle a su yo de 12 años que un día todas sus compañeras y compañeros de profesión, las personas que admira, todo su público y todas las personas queridas "saldrían a defenderla".

"Ha sido brutal la respuesta de amor que he recibido, y eso es lo que me llevo del día de hoy. Y la única respuesta que voy a dar a eso que ha sucedido lo voy a hacer en este escenario y lo voy a hacer cantando, defendiendo el arte, la música y la libertad de expresión", ha zanjado el tema Zahara, que volvió a dar las gracias a su público y continúo con la actuación.

También a través de su perfil de Instagram, la cantante ha agradecido al público que saliese en su defensa tras la censura de la ultraderecha: "Nunca me olvidaré de anoche ni del amor tan grande que me estáis dando, ni de cómo bajo vuestro cariño me siento la persona más fuerte de la tierra", ha escrito.

