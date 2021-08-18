Lo más TreméndingEl sanitario que enamora a Twitter por ayudar a los bomberos forestales a cruzar una verja: ¡ESTÁ ABIERTO!
En la lucha contra los incendios forestales ha surgido un héroe ante el cual las redes sociales se rinden. Es un titán, alguien que no se doblega ante la adversidad, es… SANITATOR.
Desde hace unas horas este hombre se ha ganado un puesto de honor en las redes sociales por tirar abajo una verja metálica de una casa para ayudar a una cuadrilla de bomberos forestales y proclamar con su voz poderosa: ¡ESTÁ ABIERTO!
10 Bomberos < Sanitario Man pic.twitter.com/uZMbGTdjC5
— David Pareja (@davidpareja) August 17, 2021
Sanitario Man, el Messi del desatranque, discípulo de Hulk; son algunos de los nombres que muchos tuiteros han puesto al hombre que allanó el camino para que las brigadas forestales luchasen contra el fuego.
No me oculto: he visto este vídeo 300 veces hoy y me parecen pocas. https://t.co/QDGVX7esEc
— Manuel Bartual (@ManuelBartual) August 17, 2021
Aparcao. pic.twitter.com/MQ9qSwKdGZ
— Jordi Forty (@JordiForty) August 18, 2021
Es el último héroe.
— David Pareja (@davidpareja) August 17, 2021
MAEMÍA, ER NINIO pic.twitter.com/iygSEmpaoX
— Pepe FⒶrruqo (@PepeFarruqo) August 17, 2021
LOTENGO, LOTENGO, LOTENGO! Ahora TODOCUADRA! pic.twitter.com/fXjrQReGoI
— Pepe FⒶrruqo (@PepeFarruqo) August 17, 2021
Nadie podrá con él y con su determinación.
— Justet (@JustetJustet) August 17, 2021
— Pollo De Plástico ???? (@PolloDePlastico) August 17, 2021
Sólo Sanitario Man es capaz de dejar KO a Chuck Norris y reanimarle en un mismo movimiento.
— ♨️ Madaleno Flonguer ♨️ (@SrFlonguer) August 17, 2021
La vocación de servicio público hasta el límite.
Después de eso ten huevos de no apagar el fuego, lo apaga usandote como una manta
— Monsieur Zurdetti (@Zurdetti) August 17, 2021
Tiene EL PODER.
Te dice que te subas a la ambulancia, Y TE SUBES A LA AMBULANCIA.
— Akram93 (@Akram9310111665) August 17, 2021
Te hace una PCR y te sale si tienes apendicitis.
— Parits (@nazary_gr) August 17, 2021
— alpinestyle (@rafael_riesgo) August 18, 2021
En Twitter también recuerdan a otros que le precedieron…
Los hay en todos lados ???? pic.twitter.com/53slloJgJT
— GrovyMx (@grovymx) August 17, 2021
Pero no es lo mismo: rechace imitaciones.
Aquí su némesis. pic.twitter.com/ui7gE6iVrY
— Aquel Coche (@Aquel_Coche) August 17, 2021
