La actuación de España en Afganistán, portada del diario ‘The Washington Post’

Una fotografía del avión militar español que ha evacuado a españoles y colaboradores afganos se ha convertido en primera plana del periódico estadounidense The Whasington Post. El prestigioso diario publica la imagen en la que los militares sacan del país las primeras 55 personas.

En el pie de foto destacan: "Varias personas suben a bordo del avión militar de transporte español en el aeropuerto internacional de Kabul este miércoles". Muchas personas se han hecho eco en Twitter:

