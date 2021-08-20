La actuación de España en Afganistán, portada del diario ‘The Washington Post’
Portada de 'The Washington Post'
Una fotografía del avión militar español que ha evacuado a españoles y colaboradores afganos se ha convertido en primera plana del periódico estadounidense The Whasington Post. El prestigioso diario publica la imagen en la que los militares sacan del país las primeras 55 personas.
La evacuación española en Kabul, portada de The Washington Post. Ayuda a ser objetivos. Podemos estar orgullosos. pic.twitter.com/sDmFsQ7Xjh
— Miquel Iceta Llorens /❤️ (@miqueliceta) August 19, 2021
En el pie de foto destacan: "Varias personas suben a bordo del avión militar de transporte español en el aeropuerto internacional de Kabul este miércoles". Muchas personas se han hecho eco en Twitter:
Nuestros militares y la evacuación española de Kabul son hoy portada en The Washington Post. No es habitual ocupar este espacio en un periódico de prestigio en EEUU. Orgulloso de España y de nuestras Fuerzas Armadas. Marca España de la que hace país sin chovinismos rancios. pic.twitter.com/gmwVwult1o
— José Pablo López (@Josepablo_ls) August 19, 2021
España, portada de The Washington Post por su actuación en el rescate de ciudadanos en Afganistán.
"Varias personas saben a bordo del avión militar español en el aeropuerto de Kabul", cita el pie de foto.
A nuestro trifachito talibán de pulserita y mala baba le va a dar algo. pic.twitter.com/TH1yYxYGZN
— Javierito Stone (@javieritostone1) August 20, 2021
Mientras medios tan prestigiosos como The Washington Post ponen de ejemplo a España por su compromiso con el retorno de su personal en Afganistán, la derecha y la ultraderecha no han parado de generar un ambiente artificial de crispación. Su estrategia perjudica a España. pic.twitter.com/z533c40g6H
— Eloy Cuéllar Martín (@EloyCuellarTWIT) August 19, 2021
