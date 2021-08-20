twitterPedro Duque arrasa en tuiter con un mensaje inesperado
El exministro y astronauta Pedro duque ha publicado un comentario viral que ha superado los 10.000 likes en menos de 24 horas. Todo ha empezado con un mensaje que ha lanzado un usuario de Twitter en el que se podía leer lo siguiente: "Ojo, hay gente que llama a Pedro Duque el astronauta en tono despectivo".
Ojo, que hay gente que llama a Pedro Duque "el astronauta" EN TONO DESPECTIVO.
— Miguel Anómalo (@Anomalo) August 19, 2021
El ex político ha citado ese tweet y ha adjuntado un gif de un astronauta que llora de forma irónica.
https://t.co/Mh7Op6Tvlp pic.twitter.com/hoffnDDv8R
— Pedro Duque (@astro_duque) August 19, 2021
Nadie se esperaba esta publicación que se ha hecho viral a las pocas horas.
Quedaba mejor este gif ???????? pic.twitter.com/UXhLjk2jeh
— Anna ???????????? (@GlezAnna1993) August 19, 2021
????????♂️????????♂️????????♂️ Qué atrevida es la ignorancia!!
— Carlos Briones (@brionesci) August 19, 2021
Los mismos que usan el término progresista como ofensa
— Trecetuercas (@trecetuercas) August 20, 2021
Me ha encantado este tweet. Te has pasado Twitter
— Jorge López Parra (@JorLopezP) August 19, 2021
Ninguno de los critican llegarán tan alto como usted ha llegado… en todos los sentidos!
— aldia (@iagonoa) August 19, 2021
