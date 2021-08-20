twitterPedro Duque arrasa en tuiter con un mensaje inesperado

Por

El exministro y astronauta Pedro duque ha publicado un comentario viral que ha superado los 10.000 likes en menos de 24 horas. Todo ha empezado con un mensaje que ha lanzado un usuario de Twitter en el que se podía leer lo siguiente: "Ojo, hay gente que llama a Pedro Duque el astronauta en tono despectivo".

El ex político ha citado ese tweet y ha adjuntado un gif de un astronauta que llora de forma irónica.

Nadie se esperaba esta publicación que se ha hecho viral a las pocas horas.

Más de Tremending