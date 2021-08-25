TelevisiónLa impagable respuesta de una enfermera tras un programa de Antena 3 que preguntaba sobre "el uniforme más sexi"
Antena 3
"¿Qué uniforme de trabajo te parece más sexy?". Es la pregunta que lanzó un programa de Antena 3 a un grupo de 100 personas, para después preguntar a los concursantes cuáles creían que habían sido las respuestas más populares.
Se trata del programa ‘Family Feud: la batalla de los famosos’, presentado por Nuria Roca, con participantes como David Guapo, Mayra Gómez Kemp, Ángel Garó, Florentino Fernández o Santiago Segura.
Entre las respuestas: socorrista, bombero, militar, policía… y enfermera.
El equipo de "Un, dos, tres" no se lo ha puesto nada fácil, pero "Amiguetes" consigue ganar la Ronda Triple y pasan a la Ronda Final ???? ¡Enhorabuena!
Directo ▶️ https://t.co/HAuQ0a4WtD #FamilyFeud4 pic.twitter.com/SJldjxLFjG
— Family Feud (@FamilyFeudA3) August 20, 2021
Tras verlo, una enfermera ha respondido con un impagable tuit, que muestra el verdadero uniforme de enfermera en estos tiempos, y la frase: "A ver cómo os lo tengo que explicar". Su tuit suma decenas de miles de reacciones, entre ellas las de compañeras de profesión:
Antena 3 mediante una encuesta anónima ha sacado el rankin de las profesiones más sexys, entre las cuales está enfermería. A ver cómo os lo tengo que explicar… pic.twitter.com/oSmqxoa9vX
— Pili (@PiliLozanooo) August 22, 2021
Hombre yo no me he encontrado más sexy que cuando al mono de plástico, las gafas estancas, el doble guante, la doble mascarilla y el gorro sumamos las calzas de papá pitufo que no resbalaban nada ????. Y dentro de la zona sucia súmale mandil y mangas de plástico y otros guantes… pic.twitter.com/TTJ7VQZiWy
— Raquel (@raquelopeznieto) August 23, 2021
Sauna modo ON pic.twitter.com/gxpJ33PU0S
— Granperroviejo ???????? (@granperroviejo) August 23, 2021
El modelo bolsas de basura, haciendo de EPI, tb fue arrebatador! pic.twitter.com/2A631p7RDe
— Rosa Pérez (@Rosamarap) August 23, 2021
To "sepsis", si ????
— Raquel (@raquelopeznieto) August 23, 2021
Que nos lo digan pic.twitter.com/vShEMQwIQ8
— Caroline (@Caroruiz_h) August 23, 2021
Además que ahora mismo la sanidad está muy saturada. Ayer sin ir más lejos, le propuse a mi pareja jugar a los médicos… Pues me ha dao cita pa dentro de 6 meses.
— EL OFENSOR DEL PUEBLO (@EPELS3) August 23, 2021
JAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJA
— Tita Dinamita ???? (@TitaDinamitta) August 23, 2021
