"¿Qué uniforme de trabajo te parece más sexy?". Es la pregunta que lanzó un programa de Antena 3 a un grupo de 100 personas, para después preguntar a los concursantes cuáles creían que habían sido las respuestas más populares.

Se trata del programa ‘Family Feud: la batalla de los famosos’, presentado por Nuria Roca, con participantes como David Guapo, Mayra Gómez Kemp, Ángel Garó, Florentino Fernández o Santiago Segura.

Entre las respuestas: socorrista, bombero, militar, policía… y enfermera.

Tras verlo, una enfermera ha respondido con un impagable tuit, que muestra el verdadero uniforme de enfermera en estos tiempos, y la frase: "A ver cómo os lo tengo que explicar". Su tuit suma decenas de miles de reacciones, entre ellas las de compañeras de profesión:

Hombre yo no me he encontrado más sexy que cuando al mono de plástico, las gafas estancas, el doble guante, la doble mascarilla y el gorro sumamos las calzas de papá pitufo que no resbalaban nada ????. Y dentro de la zona sucia súmale mandil y mangas de plástico y otros guantes… pic.twitter.com/TTJ7VQZiWy

— Raquel (@raquelopeznieto) August 23, 2021