TelevisiónLa impagable respuesta de una enfermera tras un programa de Antena 3 que preguntaba sobre "el uniforme más sexi"

Antena 3

Antena 3

Por

"¿Qué uniforme de trabajo te parece más sexy?". Es la pregunta que lanzó un programa de Antena 3 a un grupo de 100 personas, para después preguntar a los concursantes cuáles creían que habían sido las respuestas más populares.

Se trata del programa ‘Family Feud: la batalla de los famosos’, presentado por Nuria Roca, con participantes como David Guapo, Mayra Gómez Kemp, Ángel Garó, Florentino Fernández o Santiago Segura.

Entre las respuestas: socorrista, bombero, militar, policía… y enfermera.

Tras verlo, una enfermera ha respondido con un impagable tuit, que muestra el verdadero uniforme de enfermera en estos tiempos, y la frase: "A ver cómo os lo tengo que explicar". Su tuit suma decenas de miles de reacciones, entre ellas las de compañeras de profesión:

Más de Tremending

Etiquetas