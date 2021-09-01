1 de septiembre"¿Cómo sabe Toni Cantó cuándo ha vuelto de vacaciones?": humor tuitero para sobrellevar el comienzo de septiembre

Por

Se acabó agosto y, aunque muchos aún siguen de vacaciones, el 1 de septiembre es la temible fecha en el calendario que es sinónimo del nuevo curso y la vuelta al trabajo. Como una especie de turbolunes con la resaca de las primeras vacaciones medio normales después de mucho tiempo.

Pero en medio de la lógica depresión postvacacional llegan ellos para sacarnos una sonrisa. Son los tuiteros y sus memes y chistes:

Más de Tremending

Etiquetas