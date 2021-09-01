1 de septiembre"¿Cómo sabe Toni Cantó cuándo ha vuelto de vacaciones?": humor tuitero para sobrellevar el comienzo de septiembre
Se acabó agosto y, aunque muchos aún siguen de vacaciones, el 1 de septiembre es la temible fecha en el calendario que es sinónimo del nuevo curso y la vuelta al trabajo. Como una especie de turbolunes con la resaca de las primeras vacaciones medio normales después de mucho tiempo.
Pero en medio de la lógica depresión postvacacional llegan ellos para sacarnos una sonrisa. Son los tuiteros y sus memes y chistes:
Primer día de oficina después de las vacaciones / A los 15 minutos pic.twitter.com/cAdKjeNOAp
— Me llaman Jimmy (@TirodeGraciah) August 31, 2021
— No, gracias. (@NoFumoTabaco) August 31, 2021
Pues ya estamos todos. pic.twitter.com/HI2QAjmvbs
— Kikolo (@kikolo777) September 1, 2021
¿Cómo sabe Toni Cantó cuándo ha vuelto de vacaciones?
— Doc. (@Docstock80) August 31, 2021
Visto y no visto pic.twitter.com/zD5MPP51jK
— Eleven (@RareEleven) September 1, 2021
– Hijo ¿Ves eso que se va volando?
– ¿El arcoiris?
– No, el verano. pic.twitter.com/g3k31jbQLH
— No, gracias. (@NoFumoTabaco) August 31, 2021
El primer día de curro hay q ir descansado con energia y buena cara.
Yo: pic.twitter.com/YGXracXgJp
— ácido (@acidoenlared) August 30, 2021
SEPTIEMBRE pic.twitter.com/ZuI8ZDYbpe
— ???????????????????????? (@Arezno) August 31, 2021
Septiembre, mes 21 de 2020.
— CELESSON (@chemapizca) September 1, 2021
El lunes es un día duro, y más para los que vuelven a trabajar después de las vacaciones.
Como Toni Cantó.
— Bender El Que Ofende (@BenderOfuscado) August 30, 2021
— The Raven (@the_raven77) August 25, 2021
Vuelta al Curro. pic.twitter.com/dFwfaA3w0a
— George Kaplan (@GeorgeKplan) August 30, 2021
AGOSTO/ SEPTIEMBRE pic.twitter.com/ZRzp7QQtLe
— Olalá de fua (@olaladefua) September 1, 2021
SEPTIEMBRE pic.twitter.com/VeMPOvIMYG
— Olalá de fua (@olaladefua) August 31, 2021
El primer día de gimnasio después de las vacaciones… pic.twitter.com/N78Xp0o47O
— Carl Winslow (@CarlWinslou) August 29, 2021
Tú volviendo a Madrid después de las vacaciones. pic.twitter.com/C2LiP2uQ1F
— Quique Peinado (@quiquepeinado) August 24, 2021
Ya empiezan los meses que acaban en ‘bre’
Feliz Navidad
— Toño Fraguas (@antoniofraguas) September 1, 2021
QUÉ LARGO SE ME ESTÁ HACIENDO SEPTIEMBRE
— ???????????????????????? (@Arezno) August 31, 2021
