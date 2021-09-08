El discurso de Ana Peleteiro contra el racismo con el que zanja la polémica sobre su comentario en los JJOO
La atleta Ana Peleteiro, ganadora de medalla de bronce en triple salto en los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio, ha respondido a las personas que la criticaron por decir que tanto ella como su compañero Ray Zapata eran negros y no de color.
En una entrevista en El hormiguero, Peleteiro ha explicado que aquellas personas que se meten con ella ya la odiaban antes. "No dije más después de eso para no dar más bombo y quitar protagonismo a mi medalla", explicó. Además, la atleta contó que ella nunca había sentido ningún desprecio por ser negra, pero que ese no era el caso de su amigo Ray y por eso quiso quitarle hierro al asunto. "Parece que por ser diferente no es bueno y no, la diferencia nos enriquece", aseguró.
En la entrevista, también contó que su madre luchó para que ella no viese el ser negra como algo malo. "Mi madre luchó durante toda mi infancia para hacerme ver que ser negra no era malo, para mí en mi casa eso era normal", explicó durante la emisión.
.@apeleteirob responde contundentemente a la polémica que generó sus declaraciones #PeleteiroEH pic.twitter.com/IM0BjDUFKf
— El Hormiguero (@El_Hormiguero) September 7, 2021
Sus palabras se han hecho virales y muchos han aplaudido su mensaje.
Que grande es https://t.co/yksMZir4rw
— David???? (@Nuver85) September 8, 2021
Clase magistral que se debería enseñar a tod@s en esta sociedad.
PERSONAS, independientemente de sexo, color de la piel, orientación sexual, etc… y detrás de las personas, cada uno de su manera. Alt@, baj@, negr@, blanc@, rubi@, moren@.. Personas https://t.co/2pPFcmojJy
— SoyElHerrera (@albertohdm) September 8, 2021
Top ???????????? https://t.co/wqahLnQGcl
— Eva María Novas (@Evanovascouce) September 8, 2021
