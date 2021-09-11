"La otra torre, Ricardo, la otra torre": los tuiteros recuerdan la estremecedora retransmisión de Matías Prats de los atentados del 11-S

Este 11 de septiembre se cumplen 20 años del atentado contra las torres gemelas de Nueva York, momento icónico que fue retransmitido por televisión y dejó prendados para siempre a todos los televidentes.

A dos décadas del incidente donde fallecieron casi 3.000 personas, La Sexta ha decidido volver a pasar por su canal la retransmisión que llevó a cabo Matías Prats aquel fatídico 11-S.

Las redes han mostrado sus respetos a Prats por el trabajo realizado y Twitter se ha llenado de comentarios y clips donde el veterano periodista comenta cómo fue aquel día.

