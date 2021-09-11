"La otra torre, Ricardo, la otra torre": los tuiteros recuerdan la estremecedora retransmisión de Matías Prats de los atentados del 11-S
Este 11 de septiembre se cumplen 20 años del atentado contra las torres gemelas de Nueva York, momento icónico que fue retransmitido por televisión y dejó prendados para siempre a todos los televidentes.
A dos décadas del incidente donde fallecieron casi 3.000 personas, La Sexta ha decidido volver a pasar por su canal la retransmisión que llevó a cabo Matías Prats aquel fatídico 11-S.
Las redes han mostrado sus respetos a Prats por el trabajo realizado y Twitter se ha llenado de comentarios y clips donde el veterano periodista comenta cómo fue aquel día.
Aquel 11 de septiembre, el trabajo de todos los medios fue especialmente reseñable pero creo que Matías Prats fue el compañero más certero en aquella trágica jornada pic.twitter.com/gzZWO9G08w
— Saúl Ortiz (@saulortizs) September 11, 2021
Matías Prats es historia del periodismo por muchos motivos pero su #11SLaHistóricaRetransmisión nos ha marcado la vida a todos. Y siempre presente otro grande como Ricardo Ortega.
— Elchavodelmuro (@elchavodelmuro) September 11, 2021
???? "Matías, no alcanzo a decirte lo que ocurre".
"¡La otra torre, Ricardo, la otra torre! Dios Santo, es otro avión".
Estas palabras de Ricardo Ortega y Matías Prats nos siguen impactando. Eran las 15.03. #11SLaHistóricaRetransmisión ➡ pic.twitter.com/FWKnwWP0Yv
— laSexta (@laSextaTV) September 11, 2021
Junto a Matías Prats estaba retrasmitiendo desde Nueva York Ricardo Ortega. Su carrera no fue tan exitosa, ya se mostró crítico con las "pruebas" que EEUU, y gobiernos complices inventaron para intervenir en Irak. Esto le valió el despido y finalmente murió en Haití. + pic.twitter.com/Olgv5srdkr
— Dp (@Dp44855220) September 11, 2021
Son las 14:47. Hace exactamente 20 años Ricardo Ortega llamó desde NY a la redacción diciendo que veía arder una de las Torres Gemelas. Poco después lideró una retransmisión brillante con Matías Prats. Dos años después los directivos de Antena 3 le cesaron por contar la verdad ???? https://t.co/NdZxmP11uP
— Carlos Hernández (@demiguelch) September 11, 2021
Viendo en La Sexta la retransmisión de Matías Prats hace 20 años, se me ocurre que si el #11Septiembre estuviera sucediendo hoy, a estas horas ya tendríamos tertulia de expertos en todas las cadenas pontificando sus doctas opiniones. Por aquel entonces primaba la información. pic.twitter.com/mYOSydv7rf
— By Waldo (@PanaceaCinema) September 11, 2021
???? Ahora veremos el momento en el que cayeron las torres. Ahora se ve claro, pero en ese momento no se esperaba. Así lo recuerda Matías Prats con Antonio G. Ferreras. #11SLaHistóricaRetransmisión ➡ pic.twitter.com/vi3qk6r0UO
— laSexta (@laSextaTV) September 11, 2021
20 años ya de la barbarie de la Torres Gemelas. Tengo un recuerdo muy vivo de Matías Prats diciendo: "la otra torre, Ricardo, la otra torre". Verlo todo en directo hizo que fuera un día especialmente intenso, sobrecogedor y doloroso. DEP a todos lo que cayeron. pic.twitter.com/M4ckqW4R76
— Jose Antonio Cámara (@JoseAntonioCma1) September 11, 2021
