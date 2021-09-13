"La niña pequeña aprendiendo antes el saludo fascista que a escribir": indignación con esta imagen tomada en el Valle de los Caídos

FILE PHOTO: Visitors walk at El Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen), the giant mausoleum holding the remains of dictator Francisco Franco, outside Madrid July 12, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea Comas/File Photo

Aunque el dictador Francisco Franco ya no está en el Valle de los Caídos, todavía hay personas que visitan este lugar y se realizan fotos con la bandera franquista y con el brazo levantado, actos que causan indignación y que se condenan en redes sociales.

La última la ha compartido la cuenta de Twitter @GuerraenlaUni y en ella se puede ver a una familia de turistas ucranianos posando ante el mausoleo sujetando su bandera  y realizando el saludo fascista.

"Una familia de fascistas ucranianos hace el saludo romano en el Valle de los Caídos hoy. Cuelgamuros tiene que dejar de ser un lugar de peregrinaje del fascismo internacional YA", han publicado junto a la instantánea.

Lo sucedido ha causado mucha indignación en redes.

