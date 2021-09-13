Polémica entre García Egea y varias defensoras del Mar Menor: "No mienta y manipule más"

Por

Este domingo, Teodoro García Egea, secretario general del PP, ha publicado en su cuenta de Twitter un mensaje en el que explicaba que había tenido un encuentro con los promotores de la ILP (iniciativa legislativa popular) para proteger el Mar Menor. "Les he pedido que nos apoyen para que el Gobierno de España evite la entrada de agua dulce a través de la Rambla del Albujón, es la única solución para salvar el #MarMenor", ha escrito junto a dos imágenes.

Lo que no se esperaba el político es que algunas de las defensoras del Mar Menor le respondiesen negando su afirmación. "Teodoro García Egea es un sinvergüenza. No mienta y manipule más. Unas compañeras de la ILP del Mar Menor le pidieron que apoyara la iniciativa y usted y su partido siempre se han negado. Tenemos las imágenes reales. Basta de mentiras y manipulación", ha publicado una activista de este grupo junto a un vídeo en el que se ve a varias activistas pidiéndole que firmase la ILP. Otra activista también ha publicado un un tuit en el que afirma que García Egea se negó en tres ocasiones a apoyar la ILP.

Otro usuario de Twitter ha acusado al político de manipulación. "Esas señoras pasaban por allí y usted ha aprovechado el plano perfecto para hacer creer que ellas son de la ILP y ustedes se han reunido con ellas", ha escrito junto a un vídeo.

Más de Tremending

Etiquetas