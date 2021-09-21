La respuesta de una niña cuando Siri dice que no la entiende: "Es que yo hablo en gallego, ¿sabes?"
Captura del vídeo de @Xatouri
El modo de divertirse de los niños va cambiando conforme se desarrollan nuevas tecnologías que pueden ser complementarias a las formas de entretenimiento tradicionales. Y ahora, hablar con asistentes inteligentes como Siri, puede distraer a los más pequeños por un buen rato.
Pero Siri, que está pensada para facilitar la vida del día a día, puede tener problemas para entenderte si le hablas en una lengua distinta al castellano, como en el caso de esta niña gallega. "Creo que no te entiendo", responde Siri a una niña que está intentando charlar con la asistente. Ante esta respuesta, la niña explica que si no le entiende es porque ella habla en gallego.
Moraima???? pic.twitter.com/fyXIES55il
— Xosé A. Touriñán (@xatouri) September 17, 2021
"Dime , ¿tú hablas en gallego o en castellano?", insiste la niña de tres años cuando ve que Siri no le entiende al hablar. Este vídeo, que ha obtenido 2.500 'retuits' y casi de 8.000 'me gusta' y hasta la respuesta de la vicepresidenta segunda del Gobierno, Yolanda Díaz; ha abierto el debate de la relación entre las otras lenguas del estado español y las nuevas tecnologías.
