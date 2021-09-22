Tiktok indígenaDe la comunidad indígena de Tatuyo a las redes sociales, así es la tiktoker Cunhaporanga

Maira Gomez es una joven de 22 años que vive en la comunidad indígena Tatuyo, situada en las afueras de Manaos, Brasil. Maira tiene 6.3 millones de seguidores en tiktok y acumula más de 80 mil 'likes' en esa red. La joven indígena ganó popularidad cuando comenzó a compartir pequeños fragmentos de su vida diaria en su comunidad, en el interior de la Amazonía.
La joven en un inicio subía vídeos cortos haciendo bailes o 'playback' como la mayoría de los usuarios en Tiktok, pero su fama se disparó cuando empezó a subir las costumbres de su comunidad, conectando de una manera muy especial el mundo indígena con los usuarios de Tiktok.

@cunhaporangaoficial

Acredite sonhos podem se tornar realidade. #foryou #indígenass #jūgoanotiktok #famíliatatuyonosbt #viral @dicksontatuyo_oficial @tatuyo_oficial

♬ Tipo Gin – Ao Vivo – MC Kevin O Chris

Maira suele aparecer en sus publicaciones con maquillajes típicos, acompañados siempre por una amplia sonrisa. Asegura que le encanta compartir sus costumbres con sus seguidores, enseñándoles frases típicas, comidas especiales e incluso como cortan en pelo en su comunidad.

@cunhaporangaoficial

Responder a @samuelhenrique969 As pinturas corporais é uma Proteção espiritual. #tiktokindígena #jūgoanotiktok #indígenass #foryou #tatuyosforever

♬ som original – Jūgoa

@cunhaporangaoficial

E o Surto de felicidade vemmm. É só gratidão por vocês sempre estarem aqui comigo +6M❤️???? #tiktokindígena @edsontatuyo_oficial @kaviripo_oficial

♬ Chama pelo Apelido – DJ ENZO ÚNICO & DJ Tl De Guadalupe & mc jhenny

@cunhaporangaoficial

VACINADAAA! Essa é a minha segunda dose ????❤ #vacinasalvavidas #cncowners #indígenass #tiktokindígena #foryou #jūgoanotiktok #viral #tatuyosforever

♬ Toa la Noche – CNCO

La joven además de subir vídeos a TikTok es artista especializada en pintura corporal, compartiendo algunos de los resultados en Instagram, donde reúne más de 500 mil seguidores.

