Por Tremending

El chef José Andrés ha repartido comida este viernes entre los afectados por el volcán de La Palma. Su ONG, World Central Kitchen (WCK), además de atender a los migrantes haitianos en Texas, ayuda ahora a los palmeros que han perdido sus viviendas o se han visto desplazados por la lava del volcán.

In La Palma, WCK's Relief Team partnered with Correos, Spain's postal service, to help deliver fresh meals to families impacted by the volcano. Volunteers joined our team to help take meals door to door! On today's menu? Rancho Canario, a traditional local soup. pic.twitter.com/CIu3ihxkGT — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) September 23, 2021

Junto al chef asturiano, quien ha vuelto a remangarse ante la adversidad, el cocinero local Serafín Romero y el bombero Álvaro, quien ya había colaborado como voluntario en Madrid durante la nevada provocada por Filomena.

Gracias a todos los miembros de los servicios de emergencia por estar con #LaPalma .. los vecinos de Tajuya, Tacande Alto y Bajo están siendo evacuados. Los vehículos de @WCKitchen está ayudando con la evacuación. @guardiacivil @UMEgob @policia @proteccioncivil ????❤️ pic.twitter.com/WKyjoLLxCX — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) September 24, 2021

José Andrés no dudó en poner rumbo a Europa nada más aterrizar en Washington el pasado domingo. Este jueves viajó a La Palma, previas escalas en Londres y Tenerife, para ayudar a quienes más les hace falta su ayuda, sean víctimas de un huracán, de una inundación, de una crisis migratoria o de un volcán.

A new large explosion from the volcano on La Palma forced more evacuations and closed the airport today. While delivering meals to homes, families were packing cars to remain ready at a moment's notice. The WCK team is still safe and serving meals to residents & first responders. pic.twitter.com/O2GmB16b20 — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) September 24, 2021

"No hay que olvidarse de La Palma", ha pedido José Andrés en una entrevista a Más Vale Tarde, de laSexta. "Vamos a tener que apoyarla los próximos meses porque necesitarán nuestro cariño y nuestro apoyo".

Reporting in today from La Palma where a new opening in the volcano is forcing more evacuations! The @WCKitchen team is helping get people out in 3 towns with our vans…Everyone is safe & we will keep cooking for first responders and evacuees! #ChefsForLaPalma ???? pic.twitter.com/zRMVK2XzLp — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) September 24, 2021