La aplaudida acción del chef José Andrés: acude a La Palma a dar de comer a los afectados por el volcán

El chef José Andrés, en La Palma. / World Central Kitchen

El chef José Andrés ha repartido comida este viernes entre los afectados por el volcán de La Palma. Su ONG, World Central Kitchen (WCK), además de atender a los migrantes haitianos en Texas, ayuda ahora a los palmeros que han perdido sus viviendas o se han visto desplazados por la lava del volcán.

Junto al chef asturiano, quien ha vuelto a remangarse ante la adversidad, el cocinero local Serafín Romero y el bombero Álvaro, quien ya había colaborado como voluntario en Madrid durante la nevada provocada por Filomena.

José Andrés no dudó en poner rumbo a Europa nada más aterrizar en Washington el pasado domingo. Este jueves viajó a La Palma, previas escalas en Londres y Tenerife, para ayudar a quienes más les hace falta su ayuda, sean víctimas de un huracán, de una inundación, de una crisis migratoria o de un volcán.

"No hay que olvidarse de La Palma", ha pedido José Andrés en una entrevista a Más Vale Tarde, de laSexta. "Vamos a tener que apoyarla los próximos meses porque necesitarán nuestro cariño y nuestro apoyo".

