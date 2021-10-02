"Casi lloro": la emocionante y viral despedida de los alumnos de un instituto a su orientadora
Los institutos suelen ser entendidos como un lugar dividido en dos bandos, los profesores y los alumnos. Un abismo entre las dos partes que un vídeo viral de esta semana ha terminado por desmontar.
O al menos, en este caso el amor es palpable. "Así, de sorpresa, han despedido los alumnos del instituto hoy a mi madre después de 27 años como orientadora en el mismo centro", contaba en Twitter la periodista Eva Baroja.
Así, de sorpresa, han despedido los alumnos del instituto hoy a mi madre después de 27 años como orientadora en el mismo centro. "Mariví, gracias a ti quise seguir estudiando". pic.twitter.com/YPskdhSIEI
— Eva Baroja (@eva_baroja) October 1, 2021
Mariví, protagonista del vídeo subido por Eva, su hija, ha recogido muchas muestras de cariño en redes sociales. Un pasillo entero aplaudiendo una jubilación solo puede significar que las cosas se han hecho bien. Aunque otros tuiteros comparaban este vídeo con sus experiencia en sus institutos, bastante alejadas de amor y reconocimiento profesional.
'España necesita esto', 'España necesita lo otro'… Lo que España necesita realmente son muchas Marivís ❤️ https://t.co/S1YpmrLtF4
— Sandra Urdín (@SandraUrdin) October 2, 2021
casi lloro https://t.co/i3agvWexKg
— spooky marc???? (@cebxtrash) October 2, 2021
Paseillo de amor https://t.co/8T3M4ZOLeN
— Javier Bauluz (@javierbauluz) October 2, 2021
Solo digo que a la orientadora de mi instituto era más bien la desorientadora https://t.co/fW1NRbmpCX
— adrián (@adrianestudillo) October 2, 2021
