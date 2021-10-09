Un periodista de la SER da un tremendo repaso gracias a la hemeroteca a todo el PP por criticar las ayudas al alquiler que ha anunciado el Gobierno

El periodista de la SER, José Luis Sastre, aprovechó un espacio del programa Hoy por hoy para hablar sobre Pablo Casado y cómo afronta el líder de la oposición las ayudas al alquiler que ha anunciado el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez.

En un breve repaso de dos minutos, el locutor recopila varios extractos de líderes del PP como Cuca Gamarra o Jose Luis Martínez Almeida en los que defienden políticas de ayudas al alquiler para las personas jóvenes. Véanlo.

De este modo, Sastre retrata a Casado, que ahora tilda de ineficaz la medida, cuando su propio partido abogó por ella tiempo atrás. Muchos tuiteros han visto en esta jugada el típico "si lo haces tú, todo mal".

