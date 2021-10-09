Un periodista de la SER da un tremendo repaso gracias a la hemeroteca a todo el PP por criticar las ayudas al alquiler que ha anunciado el Gobierno
El periodista de la SER, José Luis Sastre, aprovechó un espacio del programa Hoy por hoy para hablar sobre Pablo Casado y cómo afronta el líder de la oposición las ayudas al alquiler que ha anunciado el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez.
En un breve repaso de dos minutos, el locutor recopila varios extractos de líderes del PP como Cuca Gamarra o Jose Luis Martínez Almeida en los que defienden políticas de ayudas al alquiler para las personas jóvenes. Véanlo.
Las ayudas al alquiler, mal. Pero luego bien. Aunque hay muchas. Y también pocas.
Un repaso al reciente discurso del PP sobre el alquiler.
En @HoyPorHoy pic.twitter.com/5Y93YhsSud
— José Luis Sastre (@jl_sastre) October 7, 2021
De este modo, Sastre retrata a Casado, que ahora tilda de ineficaz la medida, cuando su propio partido abogó por ella tiempo atrás. Muchos tuiteros han visto en esta jugada el típico "si lo haces tú, todo mal".
El PP siendo el PP. https://t.co/Ubahx3e9EE
— Jugulator (@Jugulator1981) October 9, 2021
Esto es un claro ejemplo de lo que es el @populares de Pimpollo y Cara Polli https://t.co/RVTdtxi7uE
— Don Jorge (@DonJorgeDAragon) October 8, 2021
Madre mía cómo llueven las hostias en este video https://t.co/nvgTNsdG8c
— Castellano viejo ???????? (@mesetarian1) October 8, 2021
Si lo hago yo está bien, si lo hace otro está todo mal. https://t.co/z4Sf2SX40Z
— Silvia (@SilviaMorn10) October 8, 2021
