"Me vas a hacer llorar": el gesto que da la vuelta al mundo del exfutbolista Riquelme con un aficionado con discapacidad

Juan Román Riquelme, mítica estrella del futbol argentino, ha dejado un momento hermoso que ha sido difundido en Twitter. El histórico capitán de Boca Juniors y actual vicepresidente del club sale a recibir a un aficionado con discapacidad y le colma de un cariño poco habitual.

Algo simple y sencillo, pero de enorme importancia. El argentino le regala una camiseta al joven aficionado mientras se agacha a besarlo y hablarle con cariño. Después, el exjugador agarra la silla de ruedas y pide a los familiares que le dejen llevar al muchacho para que se haga una foto con toda la plantilla.

"Me vas a hacer llorar", dice el futbolista mientras acaricia al chico.

Sin duda, un gesto especial que ha llenado las redes sociales de halagos para la leyenda de Boca.

Hoy me había levantado mal, por problemas q no vienen al caso. Después de ver esto, se me han olvidado. Gracias Riquelme por tu humanidad.

— JFK1963 (@JFK19632) October 10, 2021