Un tuit con un texto y una imagen. El texto: "Celebrando el Día de la Fiesta Nacional". La imagen, un teléfono móvil con una bandera de España y un plato con algún tipo de fritura, quizá calamares. Es el incomprensible tuit publicado por Rosa Díez en este 12 de octubre. Tan extraño que había que mirar dos veces para comprobar que la cuenta era auténtica y no una parodia. Posteriormente lo borró aunque los tuiteros ya lo habían visto.

Un tuit que publicó poco después de otro, más en su línea, en el que dice que Sánchez ha abrazado con "frialdad" a Ayuso y que él es "más de abrazarse con los enemigos de España; pero como Otegi y Junqueras".

El extrañísimo tuit de Rosa Díez suscitó decenas de comentarios:

Si no fuese ella,parecería una coña de El jueves o El Mundo Today.

Ya no me siento tan desastre por seguir en pijama a las dos de la tarde. Al menos no estoy comiendo calamares con una foto de la BANDERASPAÑA en el móvil. Gracias por tanto, Rosa. https://t.co/xL6JpMXAG6

— Nuevas Degeneraciones (@nn_dgg) October 12, 2021