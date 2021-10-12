Twitter"Imparodiable": el tuit más incomprensible de Rosa Díez por el 12 de Octubre (que ha acabado borrando)
Un tuit con un texto y una imagen. El texto: "Celebrando el Día de la Fiesta Nacional". La imagen, un teléfono móvil con una bandera de España y un plato con algún tipo de fritura, quizá calamares. Es el incomprensible tuit publicado por Rosa Díez en este 12 de octubre. Tan extraño que había que mirar dos veces para comprobar que la cuenta era auténtica y no una parodia. Posteriormente lo borró aunque los tuiteros ya lo habían visto.
Igualmente, @rosadiezglez pic.twitter.com/XZwmYKXvN6
— Paquete Crujiente (@pachekman) October 12, 2021
Lo ha borrado ????
— Hard (@danicb17) October 12, 2021
Un tuit que publicó poco después de otro, más en su línea, en el que dice que Sánchez ha abrazado con "frialdad" a Ayuso y que él es "más de abrazarse con los enemigos de España; pero como Otegi y Junqueras".
El extrañísimo tuit de Rosa Díez suscitó decenas de comentarios:
Imparodiable. https://t.co/VXhm1rwqkc
— Jaime Lorite (@JaimeLorite_) October 12, 2021
Fritanga nacional
— JOSELIN von AVILÉS #oficialidá (@JOSELINAVILES) October 12, 2021
Si no fuese ella,parecería una coña de El jueves o El Mundo Today.
— MIKEL BENGOETXEA (@mikel_bengo) October 12, 2021
Pues es una buena representación. https://t.co/ZHbKsBfUKz
— AntonioMaestre (@AntonioMaestre) October 12, 2021
El juego del calamar. https://t.co/LrSZlsQ7Yt
— Alvaro Velasco (@alvaro_velasco) October 12, 2021
Ya no me siento tan desastre por seguir en pijama a las dos de la tarde. Al menos no estoy comiendo calamares con una foto de la BANDERASPAÑA en el móvil. Gracias por tanto, Rosa. https://t.co/xL6JpMXAG6
— Nuevas Degeneraciones (@nn_dgg) October 12, 2021
Probablemente, el mejor tuit de Rosa Díez. #Fritanga https://t.co/kgP7aD8K2E
— C̲i̲c̲l̲o̲s̲ ̲I̲t̲u̲r̲g̲a̲i̲z̲ (@ciclositurgaiz) October 12, 2021
Mano en el pecho. https://t.co/V0gq6xwoba
— Xabibenputa (@Xabibenputa) October 12, 2021
Este tuit es totalmente irreal https://t.co/Fb00ZHy9J3
— ???? Spooky Selim I I I II I_ anda suelto ???? (@SRetornado) October 12, 2021
No me lo creo https://t.co/acLfO0QFOi
— Juan Luis Nevado (aka: Perro-Oveja) ❄️ (@jl_nevado) October 12, 2021
Pero qué tipo de cutrez es ésta! https://t.co/H4W6oFdhv6
— Roberto Sotomayor ???? (@SuperRoStar) October 12, 2021
Celebrando la unión de la cultura Hispano-Italiana. https://t.co/3J1OEhjwon pic.twitter.com/1YbRjks2qc
— NIPORWIFI © (@niporwifi) October 12, 2021
Poca broma el colesterol, Rosa. https://t.co/QTvHmwxXlV
— Edu (@3du50ft) October 12, 2021
Nada más ver la foto pensé que era una cuenta fake. Pero no… #nadamasquedecir https://t.co/v4X7sFfBkz
— david_tys (@david_tys) October 12, 2021
Yo por el día de la hispanidad he comido tacos de pollo. @rosadiezglez
— donarfonzo (@donarfonzo) October 12, 2021
