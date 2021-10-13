TwitterLa reflexión de Eduardo Madina sobre la Iglesia, C. Tangana y la violencia sexual contra menores
El polémico vídeo protagonizado por Nathy Peluso y C.Tangana y grabado en la catedral de Toledo se cobró ayer, martes, su primera víctima: el deán, quien esta pasado martes dimitió de su cargo y pidió perdón por haber permitido que el vídeoclip se rodara en el templo. Terminó así el cisma que enfrentaba al encargado de la Catedral de Toledo y a su arzobispo. Eldeán defendía que el videoclip grabado en el interior del templo no afectaba en modo alguno a la fe, pero ha terminado plegando velas.
La dimisión no ha pasado inadvertida para los medios de comunicación ni para los tertulianos habituales. El comentario de uno de ellos ha tenido especial repercusión en las redes sociales. Ha sido Eduardo Madina, quien en el programa Hoy por Hoy de la cadena Ser. Su reflexión sobre la Iglesia y su actitud ante determinados asuntos invita a hacer lo mismo. "Es un recuerdo más de algunos de los dejes que tiene la Iglesia: qué rápida tomando decisiones para una canción de C. Tangana en la catedral de Toledo y qué lenta con los múltiples casos de presunta violencia sexual contra menores", ha dicho Madina. Amén.
"La Iglesia, qué rápida tomando decisiones para una canción de @c_tangana en la catedral de Toledo y qué lenta con los múltiples casos de presunta violencia sexual contra menores"
???? @EduMadina, en #ElAbierto de @HoyPorHoy pic.twitter.com/lyZCjm2rLB
— Hoy por Hoy (@HoyPorHoy) October 13, 2021
Unas palabras que han suscitado numerosas reacciones entre la legión tuitera.
Qué razón tienes
— Agustin Mejias (@AgustinMejias8) October 13, 2021
Amén
— Zuzy (@gata_bronx) October 13, 2021
Yo después de ver bailando a Nathy Peluso bachata estaba por volver a ir a misa, pero ahora después de que echaron de mala manera a al Deán para mi "Dios está muerto"
????☺????????????????????
— MrGoldSilver (@MrGoldSilver1) October 13, 2021
