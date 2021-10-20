Twitter"Evil be like": el tronchante meme de moda que da la vuelta a personajes famosos

Es el meme de moda en los últimos días, y se basa en dar la vuelta a personajes famosos presentándolos como lo contrario a lo que les representa, todo ello acompañado con una foto en negativo como una suerte de versión "malvada", con la frase: "Evil be like". Un ejemplo, para que la cosa se entienda:

Con esta básica premisa, los tuiteros se han lanzado al cachondeo mostrándonos un García Egea que da los datos a Yolanda Díaz y no al revés, un Hugo Chávez privatizador o un Paco que ya no se ha 'matao':

