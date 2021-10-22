La foto detrás del consejero de Sanidad de Madrid que causa estupor en Twitter: "Parece Corea del Norte

Por

Aunque pudiese parecer una foto institucional cualquiera, no lo es por un detalle que se encuentra colgado en la pared. El encuentro entre el consejero de Sanidad de la Comunidad de Madrid, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, y el presidente y portavoz del PP de Parla y diputado en la Asamblea de Madrid, José Manuel Zarzoso, tenía como objetivo conocer el estado del trámite administrativo de un hospital en Parla pero se ha convertido en algo más. En la pared se puede ver colgada una gran fotografía del rostro ampliado de la presidenta regional, Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

"Buenas noticias para #Parla. Gracias al consejero Sanidad, por la reunión. El Centro de Salud de Parla Este se encuentra ya en su última fase de tramitación administrativa. Reformas en los centros de salud de Parla, como el que ha empezado en Isabel II", ha escrito Zarzoso.

En un principio, muchos usuarios esperaron a que alguna web de verificación de noticias lo catalogara como un montaje. Pero no, es real y por eso ha causado tanto revuelo. Algunos tuiteros lo han llegado a comparar con el culto al líder que impera en Corea del Norte.

