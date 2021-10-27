Netflix traduce la expresión andaluza 'mi arma' en la serie de Luis Miguel y se 'arma' el lío en Twitter
Un instante en la serie de Luis Miguel de Netflix.
A veces los traductores automáticos juegan malas pasadas. En esta ocasión la culpa la tiene la omnipresente expresión andaluza (más concretamente sevillana) miarma o mi arma. Una muletilla que tiende a aparecer más pronto que tarde en cualquier conversación que se precie. Pero claro, la traducción no siempre es sencilla. Algunas plataformas han optado, en aras de abaratar costes, por la traducción automática. Una opción útil y rápida, pero poco atenta a los matices, jergas y giros dialectales.
Que por qué les digo a mis alumnos que usen un diccionario y no un traductor. Así es cómo traduce Netflix la voz andaluza "mi arma" en la serie de Luis Miguel. #VistoEnFacebook pic.twitter.com/nn9GIViWh9
— Raúl (@raulesrules) October 24, 2021
Como era de prever, los comentarios –y alguna que otra enganchona– no se han hecho esperar:
Vete a tomar por…. Y déjanos a los andaluces y a nuestra variante dialectal en paz. Está bien dicho. En Andalucía no se habla "mal". El problema está en la intransigencia e idiotez del oyente que así lo considera.
— J. (@JaviBCN84) October 24, 2021
Y además,esa señora se supone que era de Cádiz y "miarma" es una expresión sevillana. Lo suyo es que hubiera llamado "pisha" a Luis Miguel.
— Vanesa Benítez Zamora (@vaneskabentz) October 24, 2021
Me recuerda a las traducciones de @Superbritanico pic.twitter.com/ih58Tfho3O
— ᑕᗩᖇ★ᒪ⚡ₙₒ QᴜᴇʀÍᴀ (@corolineta) October 24, 2021
"This is my weapon"…es una serie porno?
— LamadredeStifler (@madredeStifler) October 25, 2021
"Hi, you, tiny dick, what's up, my weapon.."… y así hasta el infinito.
— Paco Vázquez (@Pakonas) October 24, 2021
El problema que enfrenta Netflix con las traducciones es que tienen contenido nuevo de forma constante y básicamente necesitan hacer el trabajo como máquina de churros. Ellos esto lo tercerizan, y en muchos casos son máquinas de IA quienes traducen.
— Mopa Luisson Belkisson (@DonMopa) October 25, 2021
???????????? illo, en ER DISIONARIO
— GUILLE MOSTAZA (@GuilleMostaza) October 24, 2021
Teniendo en cuenta que el padre de Luis Miguel era gaditano habría que empezar por aclarar que el mi arma debería ser picha mía.
— Sed ???? (@melvinlibert) October 25, 2021
