Netflix traduce la expresión andaluza 'mi arma' en la serie de Luis Miguel y se 'arma' el lío en Twitter

Un instante en la serie de Luis Miguel de Netflix.

Por

A veces los traductores automáticos juegan malas pasadas. En esta ocasión la culpa la tiene la omnipresente expresión andaluza (más concretamente sevillana) miarma o mi arma. Una muletilla que tiende a aparecer más pronto que tarde en cualquier conversación que se precie. Pero claro, la traducción no siempre es sencilla. Algunas plataformas han optado, en aras de abaratar costes, por la traducción automática. Una opción útil y rápida, pero poco atenta a los matices, jergas y giros dialectales.

Como era de prever, los comentarios –y alguna que otra enganchona– no se han hecho esperar:

