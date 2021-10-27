Netflix traduce la expresión andaluza 'mi arma' en la serie de Luis Miguel y se 'arma' el lío en Twitter

A veces los traductores automáticos juegan malas pasadas. En esta ocasión la culpa la tiene la omnipresente expresión andaluza (más concretamente sevillana) miarma o mi arma. Una muletilla que tiende a aparecer más pronto que tarde en cualquier conversación que se precie. Pero claro, la traducción no siempre es sencilla. Algunas plataformas han optado, en aras de abaratar costes, por la traducción automática. Una opción útil y rápida, pero poco atenta a los matices, jergas y giros dialectales.

Como era de prever, los comentarios –y alguna que otra enganchona– no se han hecho esperar:

"This is my weapon"…es una serie porno?

"Hi, you, tiny dick, what's up, my weapon.."… y así hasta el infinito.

— Paco Vázquez (@Pakonas) October 24, 2021