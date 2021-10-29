El rey Felipe VI fracasa estrepitosamente intentando animar a un niño enfadado

El rey Felipe intenta animar a un niño con nulo resultado.

Los reyes han viajado a Pontevedra para conceder el 'Premio Escuela del año 2020' al colegio rural Maestra Clara Torres. Durante la visita a este centro, Felipe VI y Leitizia han estado con los alumnos, aunque no todos estaban muy contentos de recibirles.

Uno de los alumnos se encontraba alejado del resto y enfadado, comportamiento que no ha pasado desapercibido para el monarca que ha desplegado todas sus dotes para que el pequeño le contase lo que le sucedía, sin éxito. Sin embargo, Felipe no ha desistido y ha intentado en varias ocasiones que el niño hablase con él, pero mantener el enfado era más importante que cualquier rey.

Todo el tiempo de la visita el pequeño se mantuvo en la misma posición, inamovible. El rey imitó los gestos del niño, pero tampoco hubo resultado. Ni siquiera cuando se despide de él, con la profesora detrás cogiendo la mano de su alumno para que se la de a Felipe, el niño decide que ni despedida ni nada y la aparta bruscamente hasta en dos ocasiones. "No quiere, no quiere", se escucha decir al rey.

Finalmente, el niño y su enfado se proclaman victoriosos ante los ánimos del rey, que no son suficientes para que el pequeño se contente.

En las redes algunos entendían al niño:

