El dardo de Wyoming a Vox tras gritarle "gilipollas" a Montero y desafiar a Baldoví

El Gran Wyoming durante su análisis en 'El Intermedio' sobre la deriva pendenciera de Vox.- LaSexta

Por

La tensión en el Congreso es más que evidente. Por momentos la crispación parece copar el debate y las maneras de barra de bar se han convertido en el pan nuestro de cada día. Un ambiente cargado que parece mirarse en las hoscas aristas de aquellos días en blanco y negro del NO-DO. El debate de los Presupuestos ha hecho que ciertos parlamentarios saquen al camorrista que llevan dentro. Este miércoles, en sesión parlamentaria, hemos presenciado cómo un diputado de Vox llamaba gilipollas a María Jesús Montero, ministra de Hacienda, mientras esta se encontraba en el uso de la palabra.

Además, el diputado de Compromís, Joan Baldoví, tras calificar a ciertos políticos de Vox de "chaqueteros" por haber engrosado las filas del PP, ha podido testimoniar una bravata del diputado de extrema derecha Juan Luis Steegmann, quien –al más puro estilo pendenciero– le ha instado a decírselo "a la cara". El Gran Wyoming ha querido reflexionar en El Intermedio sobre la deriva que está tomando el Parlamento, un análisis que ha cerrado con una inquietante pregunta: "¿En qué se ha convertido el Congreso desde la entrada de Vox?".

Más de Tremending

Etiquetas