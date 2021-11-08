"Cada uno tiene su camino": la exhibición de Ricky Rubio en la NBA, rematada con su emocionante discurso sobre el éxito

El jugador español de baloncesto Ricky Rubio ha hecho historia dentro de la NBA al convertirse en el primer jugador, que saliendo desde el banquillo, convierte al menos 30 puntos, 10 asistencias y 8 triples. Y no lo hizo en cualquier campo, sino en el Staples Center, pabellón donde los New York Knicks juegan de locales.

Las reacciones han sido múltiples y todos los focos se han puesto sobre el base español. Aunque más emocionante que su gesta anotadora sobre la cancha han sido sus declaraciones en la rueda de prensa posterior. Un Rubio calmado, tranquilo y sereno, analizaba el éxito y la pasarela que hay que caminar hasta alcanzarlo.

Una meta que incluso es posible a la que no se llegue nunca, porque durante el camino se descubren obstáculos e incluso, como dice el propio jugador, también se cae en la cuenta de que no todo en la vida es baloncesto.

Más allá del discurso de Ricky, así fueron las reacciones. Desde el mismo LeBron James rindiéndose a los pies del jugador, a Pablo Iglesias, gran aficionado al baloncesto, dando eco a la exhibición del base.

When you're the first player in NBA history with 30+ points, 10+ assists, 8+ threes in a game off the bench ???? pic.twitter.com/YP3ZCl0HjN

I'm guided by a signal in the heavens

I'm guided by this birthmark on my skin

I'm guided by the beauty of our weapons

First we take Manhattan, then we take Berlin pic.twitter.com/Pdzc7X9Txu

— Pablo Iglesias ???? (@PabloIglesias) November 8, 2021