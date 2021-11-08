"Cada uno tiene su camino": la exhibición de Ricky Rubio en la NBA, rematada con su emocionante discurso sobre el éxito
Ricky Rubio durante el partido contra los Knicks. REUTERS
El jugador español de baloncesto Ricky Rubio ha hecho historia dentro de la NBA al convertirse en el primer jugador, que saliendo desde el banquillo, convierte al menos 30 puntos, 10 asistencias y 8 triples. Y no lo hizo en cualquier campo, sino en el Staples Center, pabellón donde los New York Knicks juegan de locales.
Las reacciones han sido múltiples y todos los focos se han puesto sobre el base español. Aunque más emocionante que su gesta anotadora sobre la cancha han sido sus declaraciones en la rueda de prensa posterior. Un Rubio calmado, tranquilo y sereno, analizaba el éxito y la pasarela que hay que caminar hasta alcanzarlo.
Una meta que incluso es posible a la que no se llegue nunca, porque durante el camino se descubren obstáculos e incluso, como dice el propio jugador, también se cae en la cuenta de que no todo en la vida es baloncesto.
De cuando fue segundo violín "para que otros brillaran". De la madurez y la gestión de la cabeza y de las emociones.
Esto, que dice tanto, de Ricky Rubio pic.twitter.com/qtgLYzOCnI
— José Luis Sastre (@jl_sastre) November 8, 2021
Este chico es una absoluta joya. Siempre lo ha sido. La parte final de esta respuesta es para escucharla… y reflexionar. No hace falta ser jugador de baloncesto. Es una lección y un pensamiento para aplicar en nuestro día a día. Enorme Ricard Rubio Vives. pic.twitter.com/RyeWno5vlU
— David Sánchez-Cañete (@DavidDeSanchez) November 8, 2021
Más allá del discurso de Ricky, así fueron las reacciones. Desde el mismo LeBron James rindiéndose a los pies del jugador, a Pablo Iglesias, gran aficionado al baloncesto, dando eco a la exhibición del base.
When you're the first player in NBA history with 30+ points, 10+ assists, 8+ threes in a game off the bench ???? pic.twitter.com/YP3ZCl0HjN
— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) November 8, 2021
I'm guided by a signal in the heavens
I'm guided by this birthmark on my skin
I'm guided by the beauty of our weapons
First we take Manhattan, then we take Berlin pic.twitter.com/Pdzc7X9Txu
— Pablo Iglesias ???? (@PabloIglesias) November 8, 2021
Rubio going INSANE in the garden right now!!!!
— LeBron James (@KingJames) November 8, 2021
Lista completa de jugadores con 37+ puntos, 10+ asistencias y 8+ triples desde el banquillo en un partido NBA:
Ricky Rubio (hoy).
— Alberto de Roa (@TikotDeRoa) November 8, 2021
La que está liando @rickyrubio9 en el Madison… https://t.co/yD33yrq8y3
— Antoni Daimiel (@ADaimiel) November 8, 2021
Todo el mundo tras ver la exhibición de Ricky pic.twitter.com/UffSgaJsxM
— NBA Spain (@NBAspain) November 8, 2021
Lo de @rickyrubio9 locurón https://t.co/rDjKLJPNDf
— Ana Pastor ???????? (@_anapastor_) November 8, 2021
