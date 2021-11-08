TwitterLos rótulos de Canal Sur que han cautivado a las redes
La cadena autonómica andaluza, Canal Sur, informaba este lunes acerca de las marismas que el pueblo gaditano de Trebujena ha recuperado por primera vez en 50 años. Los testimonios que ilustraban la información eran de personas mayores. Hasta ahí todo normal. Sin embargo, la televisión pública andaluza tuvo la idea de incluir en los rótulos no sólo el nombre delos entrevistados, sino además sus motes. Por lo que han entrevistado a Juan Pazo El Lobito, José María Núñez El Galopa y a Antonio Pérez Romero El Tonino.
La idea de incluir los motes de los entrevistados ha arrasado en Twitter después de que un usuario compartiera la imagen.
???????????????? https://t.co/9xLdzbcMUU pic.twitter.com/LDy1OkCFcM
— nico ۞ (@Nicormg) November 7, 2021
Otros tuiteros han encontrado esta idea muy divertida y no han dudado en pedir a otras cadenas autonómicas que hicieran lo propio.
Ojalá @aragontv haciendo lo mismo, por favor. https://t.co/FtiOdbycDS
— D (@Davizoaf) November 7, 2021
@CMM_noticias para cuando https://t.co/rYRNoiAvl0
— ᵢₛₒcₕₒᵣᵢc cₒcₖᵢₜₒ ᵢₛ ₛₜᵣₑₛₛₑd ????☃️???? (@pablobar2002) November 7, 2021
Otros, sin embargo, ven este gesto una manera de dignificar a los entrevistados.
Esto aunque no lo parezca es más respeto por la comunidad que entrevistan que todos los medios nacionales juntos https://t.co/bJPUmJKzK8
— joseviasss (@corinafanpage) November 7, 2021
Y otros tuiteros han aprovechado para destacar lo divertido de la situación.
MUY FAN https://t.co/LBQiYDw9GT
— Chus Álvarez (@ChusAlvarez_) November 7, 2021
Otro nivel de rotulación. https://t.co/kTIvEKG4c6
— Nab ???? (@NaBGon) November 8, 2021
