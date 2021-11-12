TwitterLa respuesta del community manager de Volkswagen España que ha revolucionado Twitter
La respuesta de uno de los tuiteros al zasca de la cuenta oficial de Volkswagen España
La semana pasada Volkswagen España presentó en redes sociales unas llantas que no han terminado de convencer a la comunidad tuitera. Una de las respuestas al tuit que publicó la compañía automovilística afirmaba que dichas llantas "son más feas que mis huevos chaval". El tuit triunfó, pero mucho más ha triunfado la respuesta del Community Manager de Volkswagen. Este es el hilo:
Sentimos que tengas esa percepción de las llantas y, sobre todo, de tus propios testículos. No los hemos visto (ni tenemos intención), pero nosotros estamos muy contentos con las llantas. Esperamos que algún día tú también lo estés tanto con una cosa como con la otra. ¡Un abrazo!
— Volkswagen España (@VW_es) November 11, 2021
El ingenio del CM para responder al usuario ha desatado reacciones de lo más variado. Por un lado, le ha caído un aluvión de elogios:
— Ruisito | Shodaw (@shodawsito) November 11, 2021
Premio al CM del año! https://t.co/RiDU2XwskE
— Héctor Ares (@Hector_Ares) November 12, 2021
JAJAJAJAJAJAJA a partir de ahora voy a insultar así de fino, es cien mil veces mejor JAJAJAJAJAJAJA https://t.co/4CJNj34eh3
— El de los vídeos del Chiringuito (@Yesumm7) November 11, 2021
Otros, sin embargo, han optado por responder el "zasca" con otro meme o crítica al diseño del coche:
https://t.co/BlkofCDNrg pic.twitter.com/AWLjmQRcSM
— Taj – Mahara (@TitetHerme) November 11, 2021
También es lo único bonito que tiene ese coche, porque la carrocería es repulsiva https://t.co/znCRfGuFm7
— Adri Voltage (@adri_downhill) November 12, 2021
Y otros, sin embargo, se han limitado a recordar los orígenes de uno de los grandes del mercado automovilístico:
Por si algún día planeais retornar a vuestros clásicos y volver a vuestros orígenes os dejo un ejemplo https://t.co/XZcsySWvIX pic.twitter.com/a3PBCQZvgg
— Emoji de la muncha risa (@Kroulyin) November 11, 2021
Jajaja me pregunto por qué esta empresa fue creada en 1937 y lo que haría entre esta fecha y 1945 https://t.co/hAQvwK4WaQ
— ????????????Selim I I I II I_ navideño???????????? (@SRetornado) November 11, 2021
