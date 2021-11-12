TwitterLa respuesta del community manager de Volkswagen España que ha revolucionado Twitter

La respuesta de uno de los tuiteros al zasca de la cuenta oficial de Volkswagen España

Por

La semana pasada Volkswagen España presentó en redes sociales unas llantas que no han terminado de convencer a la comunidad tuitera. Una de las respuestas al tuit que publicó la compañía automovilística afirmaba que dichas llantas "son más feas que mis huevos chaval". El tuit triunfó, pero mucho más ha triunfado la respuesta del Community Manager de Volkswagen. Este es el hilo:

El ingenio del CM para responder al usuario ha desatado reacciones de lo más variado. Por un lado, le ha caído un aluvión de elogios:

Otros, sin embargo, han optado por responder el "zasca" con otro meme o crítica al diseño del coche:

Y otros, sin embargo, se han limitado a recordar los orígenes de uno de los grandes del mercado automovilístico:

Más de Tremending