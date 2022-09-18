"Mientras luchamos por calentar nuestras casas, tenemos que pagar por tu desfile": un británico se encara con Carlos III y se hace viral

Los escasos días que Carlos III lleva al frente de la Corona británica están dejando imágenes históricas, siempre con él en el centro.

Un ciudadano ha afeado al nuevo monarca el dispendio económico de su proclamación y del funeral de su madre, en un momento en el que el país no pasa por su mejor momento.

"Mientras luchamos por calentar nuestras casas, tenemos que pagar por tu desfile. Los contribuyentes pagan 100 millones por ti. ¿Y para qué?", le ha dicho un ciudadano en mitad del desfile real.

"While we struggle to heat our homes, we have to pay for your parade…"

Charles confronted by a member of the public about the cost of living crisis pic.twitter.com/yl19KjTBKc

— Lowkey (@Lowkey0nline) September 16, 2022