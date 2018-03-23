Público
Santiago Cañizares Muere a los cinco años un hijo del exfutbolista Santiago Cañizares

El niño sufría una grave enfermedad desde hace un año y medio. Ha sido su propio padre quien ha anunciado la noticia en Twitter. 

Santiago Cañizares en una imagen de archivo. | EFE

El exfutbolista Santiago Cañizares ha confirmado este viernes a través de las redes sociales el fallecimiento de uno de sus hijos, Santi, de 5 años, tras una grave enfermedad que se le detectó hace un año y medio.

"Mi hijo Santi ha fallecido. Creo que he de ser yo quien os lo cuente, en agradecimiento por todas las muestras de apoyo y cariño que he recibido de vosotros", confiesa el exguardamenta del Valencia, el Real Madrid y de la selección española de fútbol, entre otros equipos.

Su hijo, dice Cañizares, "se ha marchado rodeado de paz, y habiendo comprendido su misión en estos cinco años que nos ha acompañado".

