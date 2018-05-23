El aclamado escritor estadounidense Philip Roth muere a los 85 años

El escritor estadounidense Philip Roth, una de las voces más importantes de la narrativa americana del siglo XX y ganador de un Premio Pulitzer, ha muerto este martes a los 85 años de edad por insuficiencia cardiaca, según ha informado el diario local The New York Times.
Entre los principales temas abordados en su extensa obra —que abarca más de una treintena de libros, entre ellos una memoria, Patrimonio (1991)— se encuentran la introspección y exploración del significado de ser judío, estadounidense, escritor y hombre.
Conocido por obras como Pastoral Americana, La Mancha Humana y Me casé con un comunista (que forman parte de su trilogía americana, publicada en los años 90), el escritor natural de Newark (Nueva Jersey), la "ciudad de los ladrillos", se hizo con el Premio del Círculo de Críticos Nacional del Libro.
También cuenta con otros galardones como el Premio Faulkner, el Premio Franz Kafka, el Nabokov y el Príncipe de Asturias, entre otros, lo que lo convierte en uno de los escritores más premiados de su generación.
Entre sus obras más célebres, en las que también indaga en la naturaleza del deseo sexual, se encuentran también El Lamento de Portnoy, La Conjura Contra América, Elegía, y la colección de cuentos Goodbye Columbus.
