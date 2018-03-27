'Sergio y Serguéi': una amistad más allá de la gravedad

La Habana, 1991: Sergio, radioaficionado y profesor de marxismo, no sabe qué hacer para reorientar su vida y sacar adelante a su familia en plena crisis económica en el país caribeño. Estación espacial Mir, el mismo año: Serguéi, el último cosmonauta soviético, se halla varado y casi olvidado en órbita, sin una triste Soyuz que acuda a su rescate, en plena desintegración de la URSS. Hasta que ambos contactan por radio y surge la amistad, a través de las ondas y de los dramáticos cambios que sufren sus respectivos países. Este es el sugerente punto de partida de Sergio y Serguéi, la nueva película del realizador cubano Ernesto Daranas, que se estrena en España el 20 de abril, y cuyo tráiler presenta Público en primicia.
El estreno en salas del film, coproducido por Mediapro, coincide con su presentación en el festival de Málaga, que se celebra del 13 al 22 de abril, y donde Sergio y Serguéi competirá en la sección oficial. Este no será el primer paso por festivales de la cinta, que cuenta ya con diversos galardones en su haber: acaba de alzarse con el Premio del Público del Festival Cinélatino de Toulouse –ex aequo con Candelaria–, y en diciembre obtuvo el premio Coral del Público y el premio Vitral de la Asociación Cubana del Audiovisual en el Festival Internacional del Nuevo Cine Latinoamericano de La Habana. La película se presentó mundialmente el pasado mes de septiembre en el Festival Internacional de Cine de Toronto, y tuvo su première asiática en octubre, en el Festival Internacional de cine de Busan (Corea del Sur).
La película, inspirada –que no basada– en hechos reales, cuenta con un trío protagonista de lo más solvente: Tomás Cao (Sergio) y Héctor Noas (Serguéi), en los papeles protagonistas, con la colaboración del prestigioso actor norteamericano Ron Perlman (Hellboy, El nombre de la rosa o En busca del fuego), que es además productor ejecutivo. Completan el reparto Yuliet Cruz, Mario Guerra, Ana Gloria Buduén, Camila Arteche, Armando Miguel Gómez, Idalmis García y Rolando Raimjanov.
Sergio y Serguéi, con producción de Mediapro RTV Comercial y el Instituto Cubano del Arte y la Industria Cinematográficos (ICAIC), cuenta también con la participación de Paramount Channel Spain, Orange, Telecable, Movistar+ y Televisió de Catalunya, y es distribuida en España por BTEAM Pictures.
