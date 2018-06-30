El Matadero acoge este domingo 'Tijera Contra Papel', un documental sobre la nueva ola de censura en España. Actores, twitteros, escritores y músicos —como Pablo Hasél o César Strawberry (Def con Dos)— son los principales protagonistas de este documental por cometer un delito de enaltecimiento de terrorismo en sus canciones. Un delito que comenzó a multiplicarse, paradójicamente, cuando ETA censó su actividad.
El evento, que tendrá lugar en la sala Azcona de la Cineteca del Matadero a las 20:30 horas, contará con la presencia de Virginia Pérez Alonso, codirectora de Público y presidenta de la Plataforma en Defensa de la Libertad de Información (PDLI). También asistirán Daniel Amelang y Eric Sanz de Bermond, abogados Red Jurídica, y Emi Rap rapera y pedagoga. Todos ellos debatirán tras la proyección del documental.
La pieza analiza los casos más significativos de censura y boicot en el campo de la cultura, más concretamente en el ámbito musical. Lo hace a través de testimonios de artistas y periodistas que han sufrido los nuevos límites de la libertad de expresión, pero también cuenta con especialistas en la materia como el historiador Aritza Sáenz del Castillo, Virginia Pérez Alonso (codirectora de Público y presidenta de la Plataforma en Defensa de la Libertad de Información -PDLI-), Jakue Pascual (doctor en Sociología).
