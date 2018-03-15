Público
Athletic Club - Olympique de Marsella Ultras del Olympique de Marsella hieren en el cuello a un vigilante en San Mamés 

La Ertzaintza está tratando de localizar a los agresores del vigilante.

Los aficionados ultras del Olympique de Marsella en las inmediaciones del estadio de San Mamés antes del partido del partido de vuelta de octavos de final de la Liga Europa que el Athletic de Bilbao y Olympique de Marsella disputan hoy. EFE/MIGUEL TOÑA

Un vigilante de seguridad de San Mamés ha resultado herido en el cuello al ser agredido al parecer por los ultras del Olympique de Marsella, equipo que esta tarde se enfrenta al Athletic Club en la vuelta de la octavos de final de la Liga Europa.

La agresión, según ha informado el departamento de Seguridad del Gobierno Vasco, ha tenido lugar junto a la entrada a San Mamés a las 19.15 horas, un cuarto de hora después de iniciarse el partido.

Según las primeras informaciones de la Ertzaintza, aún sin corroborar, el vigilante habría llamado la atención a unos aficionados del Marsella y ha sido agredido.

El vigilante ha sufrido una herida en el cuello, al parecer producida por un objeto punzante, y en un primer momento ha recibido asistencia sanitaria en el mismo estadio.

Los aficionados del Olympique de Marsella habían accedido a San Mamés escoltados por un fuerte dispositivo de la Ertzaintza y sin que se hubieran producido incidentes graves.

