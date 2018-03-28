El Tribunal de Superior de Justicia de Madrid (TSJM) ha confirmado la decisión de un Juzgado madrileño de no admitir a trámite un recurso del Fútbol Club Barcelona contra la prohibición de exhibir estelades en la final de la Copa del Rey de fútbol de 2016.
En una sentencia los jueces establecen que la entidad deportiva no tiene legitimidad para recurrir la decisión de la Delegación del Gobierno en Madrid porque sus estatutos no recogen la defensa del derecho de sus socios a portar banderas de determinadas tendencias políticas.
El TSJM confirma la decisión del Juzgado de lo Contencioso-Administrativo número 15 de Madrid de no admitir a trámite el recurso planteado por el FC Barcelona contra la resolución verbal de la Delegación del Gobierno.
Los estatutos del Barça no recogen la defensa del derecho de sus socios, apunta el TSJM
La resolución impedía la introducción y exhibición de estelades -la usadas por los independentistas catalanes- durante la final de la Copa del Rey que enfrentó el domingo 22 de mayo de 2016 en el estadio Vicente Calderón de Madrid al FC Barcelona y al Sevilla FC, que el club catalán recurrió al considerar que vulneraba el derecho fundamental a la libertad de expresión de sus socios.
No obstante los magistrados del TSJM deciden no admitir a trámite el recurso por un motivo diferente al que apreciaba el Juzgado de Primera Instancia.
Entienden que el motivo de no admitirlo radica en el hecho de que el FC Barcelona es una entidad que no está legitimada para recurrir la decisión de la Delegación del Gobierno frente a la opinión del Juzgado de falta de acto susceptible de recurso.
