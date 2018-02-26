Más analistas rebajan su valoración de  Inditex por el impacto negativo del tipo de cambio 

Tras la fuerte caída de las acciones de Inditex del viernes pasado, varios analistas anunciaron el lunes recortes en sus estimaciones tras comunicaciones con la empresa y ante la firmeza del euro que lastra los ingresos del grupo textil en países con divisas más débiles.
En la última sesión de la semana, el grupo gallego se desplomó un 7%, y sus acciones cerraron en 25 euros, su nivel más bajo en tres años. La fuerte caída en el mercado le hizo perder casi 6.000 millones de su valor en bolsa.
Kepler Cheuvreux, Citigroup, UBS y Jefferies siguieron el lunes el ejemplo de JP Morgan y ajustaron a la baja sus precios objetivo del principal grupo textil mundial.
UBS bajó su precio objetivo de la acción en un 5,7% a 33 euros, Kepler lo recortó en un 7% a 33,5 euros, Jefferies incluso lo redujo en un 16% a 31 euros y Citi lo bajó a 36,5 euros.
En Madrid, Renta 4 Banco dijo el lunes en su nuevo informe sobre Inditex de que la compañía guió a la baja sus estimaciones en ingresos y margen bruto de cara a las resultados de 2017.
"Inditex nos comunicó el viernes pasado que los resultados del cuarto trimestre de 2017 estarían por debajo de nuestras estimaciones", dijo Renta 4 Banco, que rebajó su estimación de ventas del cuarto trimestre en 3,5 puntos porcentuales al 6%.
El grupo textil, que tiene previsto presentar sus resultados de anuales el 14 de marzo, no quiso hacer comentarios al respecto ni confirmar una conferencia con diversos bancos de inversión el viernes respecto a la marcha del negocio a la que se refirieron varios analistas.
En la bolsa, las acciones de Inditex recuperaron al cierre de la primera sesión de la semana un 1,88%, hasta los 25,470 euros por título. Algunos operadores dijeron que el hecho de que los analistas mantuvieran sus recomendaciones de "compra" con precios objetivo superiores a las cotizaciones actuales, había servido de sólido soporte.
