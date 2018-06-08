Público
La Caixa refuerza su Obra Social en Aragón y eleva su presupuesto a 16 millones de euros

El convenio pone especial atención en la mejora de las condiciones de vida de los menores más vulnerables, el fomento del "envejecimiento activo", la creación de empleo para los colectivos más desfavorecidos y la contribución al bienestar de las personas con discapacidades o en riesgo de exclusión.

De izquierda a derecha: el consejero de Hacienda y Administración Pública del Gobierno de Aragón, Fernando Gimeno; el presidente del Gobierno de Aragón, Javier Lambán; el director general de la Fundación Bancaria ”la Caixa”, Jaume Giró; y el director Territorial de CaixaBank en Aragón y La Rioja, Raúl Marqueta

El Gobierno de Aragón y la Fundación La Caixa han llegado a un acuerdo de colaboración en materia de acción social y cultural para el año 2018 con el que la entidad bancaria destinará 16 millones de euros al desarrollo de programas y actividades para la integración social. Una cifra que aumenta en contraste con los 15 millones que La Caixa destinó en 2017.

"Hoy reforzamos una vez más nuestro compromiso con Aragón. Nuestro objetivo, al lado del Gobierno aragonés, es llegar cada día a más personas de esta comunidad. Incrementamos nuestra inversión en programas sociales, culturales y educativos en Aragón, con el fin de ofrecer más oportunidades a quienes más las necesitan", ha explicado el director general de la Fundación, Jaume Giró.

El convenio pone especial atención en la mejora de las condiciones de vida de los menores más vulnerables, el fomento del "envejecimiento activo", la creación de empleo para los colectivos más desfavorecidos y la contribución al bienestar de las personas con discapacidades o en riesgo de exclusión.

Además, La Caixa va a desarrollar un plan de Vivienda Social con el que pretende ofrecer pisos de alquiler a personas con dificultades económicas.  Para ello, la Caixa cuenta con más de 740 pisos sociales.

En el terreno de la divulgación de la cultura, la entidad bancaria va a impulsar el conocimiento a través de exposiciones como la inaugurada el pasado 6 de junio que se dedicaba a la figura del fotógrafo Robert Capa. Además, la Obra Social va a continuar en la linea de la promoción de la cultura creando conciertos participativos y escolares.

