La economía portuguesa registró en 2017 una expansión anual del 2,7%, lo que representa el mejor dato de crecimiento del PIB luso desde 2000, según ha confirmado el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE) de Portugal.
La llegada al poder de Antonio Costa, apoyado por Bloco de Esquerda, comunistas y verdes, ha logrado cautivar a las inversiones nacionales e internacionales. Los dos años del Gobierno de izquierdas se saldaron con un crecimiento de la economía. En 2016 el PIB creció un 1,6%, y en este último año la cifra se incrementa a 2,7%.
En relación a estos datos, el ministro de Finanzas, Mario Centeno, ha sostenido que "es el crecimiento más sostenible de las últimas décadas" y subraya que en el mercado de trabajo los salarios también están creciendo en todos los niveles.
La tasa de desempleo también refleja resultados positivos. En el mes de enero, Portugal registró la tasa de desempleo más baja desde julio 2004, disminuyó en un 7,9 % según el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE) luso.
El INE estima que en enero había 410.600 desempleados y que la población empleada era de 4,77 millones de personas. Estos resultados confirman la tendencia de recuperación en el país luso, que ha ido reduciendo su nivel de desempleo de 2013, situado en un 18%.
Las últimas perspectivas para la economía lusa por parte del Fondo Monetario Internacional (FMI) contemplan una expansión del PIB del 2,2% en 2018 y del 1,8% en 2019.
Portugal tiene una menor brecha de género
En materia salarial, el país luso se muestra más igualitario que nuestro país. En Portugal el paro masculino se situó en 7,4%, y el femenino en 8,1%, una diferencia de 0,7%. Lejos de la cifra de España, donde la diferencia entre sexos fue superior al 3%, según el INE.
