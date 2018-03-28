Público
Deuda pública La deuda pública sumó 37.078 millones de euros más en 2017

La deuda del conjunto de las Administraciones cerró el 2017 en el 98,3% del PIB, dos décimas por encima de lo previsto por el Gobierno.

La sede del Banco de España en Madrid. AFP/Dominique Faget

La deuda pública del conjunto de las Administraciones cerró 2017 en 1.144,298 millones de euros, lo que equivale al 98,3% del PIB -dos décimas por encima del objetivo del Gobierno- tras incrementarse en 37.078 millones de euros a lo largo del ejercicio.

Según ha informado el Banco de España, la Administración Central del Estado acumuló una deuda de 809.070 millones de euros (lo que supone el 69,5% del PIB), en tanto que la de la Seguridad Social sumó 18.168 millones (1,5% del PIB).

Por parte de las comunidades autónomas, la deuda se situó en 288.105 millones de euros, el 24,76% del PIB, y la de las corporaciones locales fue de 28.955 millones de euros, un 2,49% de PIB

