El grupo tailandés Minor refuerza su posición en NH al comprar el 8,6% de Oceanwood

El grupo hotelero tailandés Minor ha acordado comprar una participación de un 8,6% en la cadena hotelera española NH Hotel al fondo de inversión británico y accionista de referencia Oceanwood.
La empresa tailandesa dijo que pasará a poseer un 9,7% de la cadena hotelera, un paquete que se diluirá al 8,6% tras la conversión de unos bonos convertibles de NH todavía en circulación.
La empresa tailandesa dijo que pagó 192 millones por la compra del paquete de acciones en la española.
En un comunicado a la CNMV el miércoles, Oceanwood dijo que tras el acuerdo sus fondos controlarían un 9,5% de NH tras la conversión de los bonos.
El grupo chino HNA, principal accionista de NH con un 29% de su capital, dijo este mes que iniciaba un proceso formal de venta tras recibir diversas muestras de interés por su participación en la cadena hotelera española.
El grupo tailandés había sido mencionado en la prensa como uno de los interesados en el paquete del grupo chino en NH.
