El PSOE mantuvo conversaciones con el Gobierno hasta hace unas semanas para implantar un impuesto especial sobre los beneficios de las entidades financieras, según informa el diario La Vanguardia.
El objetivo era que esta tasa sirviera para financiar las subidas de las pensiones, aunque Cristóbal Montoro acabó anunciando una tasa digital a las grandes empresas, con el mismo fin.
Según el rotativo, un diputado del PSOE llegó a afirmar a primeros de mayo a José María Roldán, presidente de la Asociación Española de Banca, que su partido estaba dispuesto a acordar con el Ejecutivo esta medida. Este pacto formaba parte, a su vez, de una estrategia del Gobierno para ir dejando en fuera de juego a Ciudadanos de algunas medidas trascendentales. Entre ellas, la renovación del Pacto de Toledo o la reforma del modelo de financiación autonómica.
Las conversaciones se han visto paralizadas por el terremoto provocado por la sentencia del caso Gürtel, tras la que el PSOE ha registrado una moción de censura contra Rajoy que se debatirá esta semana.
En cuanto a la nueva tasa digital, el ministro de Economía, Román Escolano, explicó hace un mes que el objetivo del Gobierno es presentar "cuanto antes" el impuesto y que este tenga efectos ya en 2019.
