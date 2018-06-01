El servicio de pagos electrónicos con tarjetas Visa sufrió hoy una interrupción en todo el continente europeo, lo que ha provocado problemas en algunas transacciones, informó un portavoz de la compañía.
"Visa está actualmente experimentando una interrupción del servicio. Este incidente está impidiendo que se procesen algunas transacciones en Europa", señaló esa fuente.
La empresa, que mantiene en Londres su sede en Europa, afirmó que está investigando las causas del problema y trabaja "tan rápido como es posible para resolver la situación".
Una portavoz del banco Royal Bank of Scotland confirmó que "algunos clientes están experimentando problemas al utilizar sus tarjetas de débito". La entidad británica detalló que sus clientes "continúan pudiendo acceder a dinero en efectivo a través de la red de cajeros automáticos".
Lloyds Banking Group indicó, por su parte, que está al tanto de "un problema amplio de la industria que está afectando a los pagos de Visa" y señaló que "las transacciones en cajeros automáticos y de Mastercard no están afectadas".
Un portavoz del Banco de Inglaterra aseguró que la entidad emisora está "en contacto" con Visa y "trabajando" con la empresa para tratar de determinar las causas y las posibles soluciones a un problema que comenzó a detectarse a primera hora de la tarde en Europa.
La cadena de supermercados Asda puntualizó que las interrupciones de los pagos en sus tiendas comenzaron a producirse de forma "esporádica" a partir de las 14.00 GMT. "Algunos pagos se transferían y otros no. Estamos diciendo a los clientes que el efectivo es la mejor forma de pagar", dijo esa fuente al diario The Guardian. Los medios británicos recogen testimonios de personas que vieron cómo sus tarjetas eran rechazadas en comercios del Reino Unido.
