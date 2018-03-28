Los ayuntamientos del cambio reducen su deuda un 27,5% gracias a Madrid

Los cuatro ayuntamientos denominados "del cambio" de más de 300.000 habitantes (Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, y Zaragoza) han cerrado el año 2017 con un endeudamiento un 27,47% inferior al que encontraron cuando asumieron el gobierno municipal tras las elecciones de mayo de 2015.
Concretamente, la deuda de estas cuatro corporaciones sumaba al finalizar el año pasado los 5.737 millones, esto es 2.173 millones menos que los números rojos que había en la primavera de 2015 (7.910 millones), según los datos publicados este viernes por el Banco de España.
La reducción se debe, fundamentalmente, a la intensa reducción de la deuda acometida por el Ayuntamiento de Madrid (aunque sigue siendo, con diferencia, el más endeudado de las grandes corporaciones locales). El equipo de gobierno de Manuela Carmena ha logrado reducir en este tiempo en 2.213 millones la deuda de 5.636 millones que heredó de Ana Botella y Alberto Ruiz Gallardón (esto es, una reducción del 39,26%).
Sin contar Madrid, el dato de los municipios del cambio habría crecido en este tiempo en 39,3 millones (un 1,73% más), por el mayor endeudamiento de Barcelona y de Zaragoza: el consistorio de Ada Colau cerró el año 2017 con 122 millones más de deuda (un aumento del 17,18%), y el de Pedro Santisteve, con 100 millones más (un crecimiento del 12,25%). En Valencia, Joan Ribó ha reducido la deuda desde que tomó la vara de mando en 184,2 millones, un 25.03% menos.
En el último año, los cuatro municipios del cambio han logrado disminuir su deuda en unos 618,1 millones. Nuevamente, la parte del león de esta cantidad corresponde a Madrid (444,8 millones, un 11,5% menos), seguida por Valencia (103,8 millones, un 25,03% menos) y Zaragoza (68,5 millones, un 6,93 menos); mientras que la deuda de Barcelona se ha reducido apenas en 871.000 euros (un 0,1% menos).
Entre los ayuntamientos de más de 300.000 habitantes hay cinco dirigidos por el PSOE: Alicante, Córdoba, Las Palmas, Sevilla y Valladolid. Desde las elecciones municipales de 2015, su deuda se ha reducido en 332,2 millones (un 32,13% menos), para sumar los 701,8 millones.
Los ayuntamientos de más de 300.000 habitantes que gobierna el PP (Málaga y Murcia) sumaban al final de 2017 una deuda de 790,4 millones, apenas un 1% inferior a la que había antes de los últimos comicios municipales (798,4 millones).
