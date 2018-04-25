La Agencia Española de Protección de Datos (AEPD) ha abierto actuaciones de investigación en relación con las imágenes de la ahora expresidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Cristina Cifuentes, obtenidas a partir de la grabación de una cámara de seguridad y en las que se le habría sorprendido robando en un supermercado en 2011.
Según han indicado fuentes del organismo estatal, la apertura de las citadas actuaciones se produce de oficio, y recuerdan que la propia Cifuentes podría haber presentado una denuncia ante la agencia si considera que se ha producido una vulneración de sus derechos, como cualquier otro ciudadano.
A partir de ahora, según detallan las fuentes consultadas, tendrá que dilucidarse quién sería el responsable de la protección de los datos en el caso de la difusión de las imágenes de Cifuentes, así como la sanción a imponer en caso de que se constatara la infracción de la normativa de protección de datos personales.
Cifuentes ha presentado su dimisión, tras estallar hace más de 30 días la polémica de la falsificación de su máster en la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos (URJC) y al haberse publicado este mismo miércoles un vídeo en la que se le habría sorprendido robando cremas en un supermercado en el año 2011.
El pasado 17 de abril, la directora de la AEPD, Mar España, anunció que si se verificaba que se había producido un acceso indebido a los datos personales en el caso del máster de Cifuentes, la agencia iniciaría las actuaciones que fueran pertinentes.
