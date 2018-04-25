El expresidente de la Asamblea del Consejo de Europa y actual senador del PP, Pedro Agramunt, ha negado todas las acusaciones que ha vertido sobre él una comisión independiente de la institución europea que investiga posible corrupción y ha asegurado que el informe son "219 páginas de mentiras", como los sobornos con prostitutas que según recoge, habría recibido: "Ojalá yo pudiera hacer esas cosas", ha comentado.

"Eso es falso. Yo tengo una edad, me parece a mi que eso es una fantasía. Uno podría decir 'ojalá yo pudiera hacer esas cosas, pero uno ya no está para eso', para tener una vida en ese sentido. Es una acusación ridícula y sin pruebas", ha señalado en declaraciones a la SER recogidas por Europa Press.

Agramunt, que dice estar "muy enfadado y muy triste", atribuye el informe a que sus posiciones en la Asamblea "no seguían lo que era políticamente correcto" y se ha ganado enemigos, entre los que ha citado en particular a un diputado ucraniano que llegó a hacerle "chantaje" diciendo que tenía fotos suyas con mujeres. "Le dije, 'mándamelas y se las enseño a mis amigos", ha apuntado.

"No voy a entregar el escaño. No he hecho absolutamente nada ilegal y no hay reproche jurídico a mi actuación"

También ha citado a la Open Society Foundation que preside el millonario George Soros, como origen de lo que dice, es una "campaña" contra él y otros miembros del Consejo de Europa. Señala asimismo a la Secretaría General del Consejo de Europa, que "quiere controlarlo todo" y en particular a los tres comisionados que firman el informe, contra quienes ha avanzado que tomará acciones legales.

Agramunt sostiene que cuenta con el apoyo de su partido y afirma que si bien no ha hablado con la secretaria General, María Dolores de Cospedal, sí lo ha hecho con el portavoz del Grupo Parlamentario Popular en el Senado, José Manuel Barreiro, y no va a dimitir. "No voy a entregar el escaño. No he hecho absolutamente nada ilegal y no hay reproche jurídico a mi actuación", ha sentenciado.

