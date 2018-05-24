El área de Delitos Económicos de la Fiscalía de Barcelona ha prorrogado las diligencias de investigación a la cantante Shakira por un fraude a Hacienda entre 2011 y 2014, cuando presuntamente habría simulado residir en países considerados paraísos fiscales con el fin de eludir el pago de impuestos.
Según han informado fuentes de la investigación, la Fiscalía de Barcelona ha pedido a la Fiscalía General del Estado que se prorroguen las diligencias abiertas en diciembre del año pasado para continuar investigando a la cantante.
El ministerio público tenía previsto comunicar a mediados de junio si presentaba denuncia o querella contra Shakira por uno o varios delitos fiscales.
La Fiscalía decidió abrir diligencias en 2017 a raíz de un informe remitido por la Agencia Tributaria que alertaba de un presunto fraude fiscal en el impuesto sobre la renta de las personas físicas (IRPF) entre 2011 y 2014.
Fuentes del ministerio público informaron en enero de la sospecha que la artista colombiana habría eludido el pago de impuestos a la Hacienda española, simulando que en los ejercicios investigados residió mas de seis meses al año en determinados países considerados paraísos fiscales, cuando es de conocimiento público que no es así.
La cantidad defraudada, según la información remitida por la Agencia Tributaria, superaría los 120.000 euros anuales, cuota a partir de la cual la evasión de impuestos está considerada delito fiscal, castigado con penas de uno a cinco años de prisión.
