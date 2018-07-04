Público
Público

La Fundación Mutua celebra su decimoquinto aniversario con 1,7 millones de euros en ayudas

La cuantía se destinará a apoyar 18 estudios clínicos de nueve ciudades españolas. También se impulsará el desarrollo de 33 proyectos en el ámbito de la integración, la discapacidad, la infancia con problemas de salud o la cooperación al desarrollo.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Acto del decimoquinto aniversario de la Fundación Mutua. / FUNDACIÓN MUTUA MADRILEÑA

Acto del decimoquinto aniversario de la Fundación Mutua. / FUNDACIÓN MUTUA MADRILEÑA

La Fundación Mutua celebró este martes su decimoquinto aniversario coincidiendo con la entrega de 1,7 millones de euros en ayudas que se destinarán a apoyar 18 estudios clínicos de nueve ciudades españolas. La cuantía estará dirigida a la mejora de los tratamientos de enfermedades raras en la infancia, trasplantes, traumatología y cáncer de mama.

El acto, que ha contado con una amplia representación de los institutos de investigación sanitaria y de las entidades no lucrativas que trabajan en nuestro país, también ha servido para celebrar la entrega de las VI Ayudas a Proyectos de Acción Social de la fundación. 

Las ayudas estarán dirigidas al desarrollo en toda España de 33 proyectos llevados a cabo por otras ONG en el ámbito de la integración, la discapacidad, la infancia con problemas de salud, el apoyo a víctimas de violencia de género y la cooperación al desarrollo.

Becas a la Cooperación Internacional

Además, se han concedido las becas de la fundación a la Cooperación Internacional. En esta VI Convocatoria, los beneficiarios han sido cinco jóvenes profesionales de la medicina y enfermería que llevarán a cabo una labor de asistencia voluntaria en Mozambique, Kenia, Guatemala y Guinea-Bissau.

Acto del decimoquinto aniversario de la Fundación Mutua. / FUNDACIÓN MUTUA MADRILEÑA

Acto del decimoquinto aniversario de la Fundación Mutua. / FUNDACIÓN MUTUA MADRILEÑA

Estas han sido entregadas por la ministra de Sanidad, Consumo y Bienestar Social, Carmen Montón; el presidente del Grupo Mutua Madrileña y de su fundación, Ignacio Garralda; el doctor Valentín Fuster, director general del Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Cardiovasculares (CNIC) y el presidente del Comité Científico de la Fundación Mutua Madrileña, el doctor Rafael Matesanz.

Etiquetas