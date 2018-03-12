Público
Únete a la Comunidad de Público y podrás asistir gratis a 'Deforme Semanal'

Es tu oportunidad para presenciar este viernes 16 de marzo el 'late night' dirigido por las intrépidas Lucía Lijtmaer e Isa Calderón. Un desternillante espectáculo que se aleja de clichés machirulos a base de ironía y humor.

En Público no queremos que te pierdas un late night que está dando mucho que hablar. Comandado por dos mujeres feministas y combativas, Isa Calderón y Lucía Lijtmaer, Deforme Semanal pretende alejarse de la perspectiva machirula y dar cabida a invitados del más diverso pelaje. Si quieres asistir gratis a su próximo show en el Teatro Arlequín —este viernes 16 de marzo a partir de las 22.30— te lo ponemos muy fácil: solo tienes que hacerte miembro de la Comunidad de Público y tendrás la oportunidad de presenciar gratis a este dúo de comediantes así como de disfrutar de un buen número de ventajas y descuentos.

Esta semana, el show contará con la presencia de Ana Pardo de Vera, directora del diario Público, con quien conversarán sobre periodismo, feminismo y, cómo no, también sobre la actualidad política de la semana. La actuación de la semana correrá a cargo del grupo Milagros, un grupo de chicas de 13 años y su profesora Ana Molina Hita, que interpretan canciones hermosas y melancólicas como si se tratara de un ritual secreto, de una ceremonia juvenil muy emotiva. Sin olvidarnos de la sección de la desopilante Jelen Morales, que repasará la fauna y flora de nuestra península y más allá.

Etiquetas